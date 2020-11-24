Matilda "Tillie" Paredes, 88, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, surrounded by her family in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Oct. 11, 1932, daughter of the late Mary and Thomas Williamson, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. She attended Temple University and became the second licensed administrator in the state. She worked as administrator for Belair Health and Rehabilitation, Lower Burrell for 25 years until she retired. She was a caregiver her whole life. She loved vacationing in St. Augustine, Fla., and Sand Key with her family. Matilda was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Lower Burrell. She loved music and even wrote a song, "When you Come to the End of the Day," which her family will cherish in their hearts. The family would like to thank her dear friends Donna Moses and Karen Hill for always being there for her. She is survived by her son, Paul J. Paredes, and daughter, Lynne M. Paredes, both of New Kensington; grandchildren, Paul M. (fiancee Katie) Paredes, Lauren (Kyle) Edmunds, and Samantha Schweihardt; great-grandchildren, Kensley Lynne and Lillian Grace Paredes, Rory and Sawyer Edmunds, and Olivia and Owen Schweihardt; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Paul J. Paredes until his passing; sisters, Elizabeth Craig, Agnus Ickley, and Lillian Harrick; and two brothers, Thomas and Jim Williamson. Friends will be received from 12:30 until prayer service at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. at Alder Street, followed by celebration of Matilda's life at 3 p.m. in Bethel United Methodist Church. Masks and adherence to Covid guidelines are required. Burial will be private in Greenwood Mausoleum. www.RusiewiczFH.com
