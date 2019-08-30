|
|
Matthew D. Leiberton, 70, of Lower Burrell, formerly of Harmar Township, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at home with his loving family at his side. He was born July 11, 1949, son of the late Matthew and Mary Volansky Leiberton, and has been a lifelong resident of the Valley. Mr. Leiberton served his country in the Army Artillery, stationed in Germany. After his honorable discharge, he worked for Conrail and later Norfolk-Southern, from which he eventually retired after 33 years (injury free). During his retirement, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and road trips. He also enjoyed watching the Pirates and NASCAR, but especially liked spending time with his family and grandsons. Matt was the most easy-going and loveable person and a friend to everyone he met, and will be truly missed by all who knew him. Surviving him are his loving wife, Christine Cook Leiberton; daughters, Tara (Aaron) Hajel, of Sarver, Carly (Darren) Del Grosso, of Hampton, and Melissa (Matt Tolk) Leiberton, of San Diego; brothers, Larry Leiberton, of St. Louis, Robert (Lexi) Leiberton, of Cheswick, and Joesph (Lori Sheesley) Leiberton, of Harwick; sister, Margie (Venkie) Venkatesan, of Seattle; two grandsons, Carter and Hudson Del Grosso; best buddy, Boo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. Veteran's service will be held at 3 p.m., and funeral services will commence at 4 p.m. in the funeral home.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019