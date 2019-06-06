Matthew D. "Matt" Notto, 45, of Kent, Pa., passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born June, 10, 1973, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of Harry A. and Diane M. (Morran) Notto, of Allegheny Township. Matt was a 1992 graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School, and attended Slippery Rock University and the New Kensington campus of Penn State University. He had lived in Kent since 2001. He was employed as a private contractor, as a delivery driver for Johnson Medical, Indiana, Pa., and was the former owner/operator of The Golden Pheasant, in Kent. Matt was an avid Steelers and Penguins fan. He enjoyed going to his camp, golfing and playing baseball, tennis and softball. Matt loved music and movies and liked taking his nieces to the local drive-in. He will be remembered as a good friend to many. Matt was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Louise (Battaglia) Notto, and his maternal grandfather, David D. Morran. In addition to his parents, Matt is survived by his sister, Melissa (Jay) Peace, of Allegheny Township; nieces, Meela and Gia Peace, who he adored; maternal grandmother, Ann Morran, of Pinellas Park, Fla.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, in St. James Catholic Church, Apollo, with Monsignor Larry Kiniry, celebrant. Everyone please meet at the church. Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family.

