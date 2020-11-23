1/1
Matthew Farneth
Matthew Farneth, 37, of Arnold, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He was the loving son of Mark (Mattalin Smith) and Kathleen Farneth; beloved fiance of Deadra Lasko; and loving father of Dalauna, Matthew Jr., and Edward; dear brother of Mark (Jessica) Farneth Jr., Nicholas Farneth, and the late Kahleen Farneth; beloved nephew and uncle to many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Matthew loved to hunt, fish, and ride his motorcycle. He cherished most the time he spent with his family and children. Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at RJ Slater IV Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Due to the current social restrictions and respect for the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.



Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
