Matthew Farneth, 37, of Arnold, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He was the loving son of Mark (Mattalin Smith) and Kathleen Farneth; beloved fiance of Deadra Lasko; and loving father of Dalauna, Matthew Jr., and Edward; dear brother of Mark (Jessica) Farneth Jr., Nicholas Farneth, and the late Kahleen Farneth; beloved nephew and uncle to many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Matthew loved to hunt, fish, and ride his motorcycle. He cherished most the time he spent with his family and children. Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at RJ Slater IV Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Due to the current social restrictions and respect for the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com
.