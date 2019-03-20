Maura C. Rupprecht, 16, of West Deer, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born Oct. 18, 2002, in Pittsburgh, beloved daughter of Daniel T. and Molly T. Youngman Rupprecht. She was the loving sister of Danielle (Chris Brown) Rupprecht and Mitchell Rupprecht; granddaughter of Barbara Sunder Rupprecht and the late David G. Rupprecht and Carl A. Youngman and the late Faylene Scales Youngman; niece of John (Theresa) Youngman, Jo Ann (Ed) Hauck, Sue Miller, Julie (Dennis) Friedl, Dave (Karen) Rupprecht, Mike (Amy) Rupprecht, Joe (Lynnette) Rupprecht, the late Sue (John) Downey and the late Nancy (Doug) Carr; also survived by many cousins and dear friends.

Family will welcome friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, in St. Victor Church, Bairdford (please meet at church).

A sophomore at Deer Lakes High School, Maura was a member of the marching band, varsity soccer team and track and field, and she played for Hot Spurs Soccer Club. She loved music of all kinds and being with her countless friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Deer Lakes Marching Band Boosters or Girls Soccer Boosters. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaafh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary