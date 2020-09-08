1/1
Maureen Gigler
Maureen (Reinehr) Gigler, 90, of Lower Burrell, died peacefully in her home Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. She was the dearly beloved wife for 63 years of the late Frank F. Gigler Jr. She was a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Margaret T. (Kuntz) Reinehr. Maureen was born in Natrona and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1947. She married Frank on Sept. 20, 1952, and the pair relocated to Lower Burrell in 1958, where the Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home was founded in 1959. She would support her husband's leadership of the business for the next 57 years, in addition to raising their three children. Maureen was a faithful Catholic and a dedicated member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. She was a member of the St. Margaret Mary Guild and served as a Eucharistic minister, as well as volunteering her time at the church's food bank for many years. She was also involved in a number of other community building initiatives, including membership in the Lower Burrell Lady Lions, the Garden Club and volunteer work at the People's Library. Maureen is survived by two sons and a daughter, Frank F. (Maureen) Gigler III, of Lower Burrell, Joseph H. (Carol) Gigler, of Charlotte, N.C., and Audrey (Charles) Swanderski, of Palmyra, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Lauren (Andrew) Tudor, Kathryn Gigler, Frank (Alexis) Gigler IV, Mary Gigler, John Gigler, Margaret Gigler and Audrey Jo Swanderski; and two great-grandchildren, Brooke Gigler and Connor Tudor. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Kathryn Schweers, Carol DiPerma and Audrey Engroff. Family and close friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Flowers are welcome, as are charitable contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). The family would also like to thank Care at Home and Heritage Hospice for their generous care of Maureen. We are adhering to CDC guidelines, and masks are to be worn at all times.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
SEP
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Margaret Mary Church
SEP
10
Interment
Greenwood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 7, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mrs. Gigler's passing. She was a kind and classy lady. She will be missed.
Joan Swanderski
Acquaintance
