Maxine Ann (Ondrizek) Caprara, 88, of Allegheny Township, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Maple Valley Personal Care Home, Indiana, Pa. Born Aug. 14, 1931, in Apollo, she was a daughter of the late Daniel C. Ondrizek and Eva (Detwiler) Ondrizek. Maxine was a 1950 graduate of Elders Ridge High School, and worked for almost 50 years behind the fragrance counter at the former Kauffman's Department Store in downtown Pittsburgh, retiring in 2000. She was an avid sports fan, especially hockey, golf, and her beloved Steelers. Maxine liked reading romance novels, and traveling to Florida as a snowbird. She most loved being with her family. In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her first husband, Edwin "Ed" Niemi, who passed away in the early '60s; second husband, Harold G. Caprara, who passed away on Oct. 15, 2018; sisters, Elnora Locher, Minnie Snyder, Joyce Riley, and Nioma Jane Winger; and brothers, Clayton and Jim Ondrizek. Maxine is survived by her sister, Gail Sweithelm, of Kiski Township; stepdaughters, Kathy (David) Bogacki, and Suzanne Caprara; stepsons, Dale (Lisa) Caprara, Hal Caprara, and Joseph Caprara; stepgrandchildren, Kristen (Dan) Weiss, Courtney Caprara, and Alex Caprara; stepgreat-grandson, Dominic Weiss; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends will be received in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the celebration of life tribute service, which will take place outside of the funeral home at 6 p.m. Please respect current state mandates, which permit 25 people in the funeral home at a time, and the wearing of protective masks. Private interment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maxine's memory to the National Pancreatic Research Foundation, P.O. Box 184, Longmont, CO 80502. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.