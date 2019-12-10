Home

Liturgy
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
SS. Peter and Paul Church
Tarentum, PA
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brackenridge American Legion
845 First Ave.
Brackenridge, PA
Maxine E. Balog


1941 - 2019
Maxine E. Balog Obituary
Maxine E. Balog, 78, of Brackenridge, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a brief illness. She was born March 5, 1941, in Harrison Township, to the late Fred and Clara (Reczynski) Rykaczewski. Maxine lived most of her life in Brackenridge and Natrona Heights. She was a sales clerk for Yarn 'n Darn in Natrona Heights for 35 years. Maxine was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Tarentum. She graduated in 1959 from St. Joseph High School. Maxine enjoyed bingo, crafts, watching game shows and was a Pittsburgh sports fan. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her children, Kimberly A. (Richard) Fusko, of Winfield Township, and James D. (Christine) Balog, of Whitehall Borough. Also surviving are her brothers, Bernard (Judith) Rykaczewski and Fred (Sue) Rykaczewski, both of Buffalo Township.
Per Maxine's wishes, there will be no public viewing. However, relatives and friends are invited to attend a Divine Liturgy at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in SS. Peter and Paul Church, Tarentum. In addition, family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Maxine's life from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Brackenridge American Legion, 845 First Ave., Brackenridge. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Allegheny Valley Association of Churches Food Bank. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019
