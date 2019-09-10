|
Maxine Elaine Cunningham was born Friday, Sept. 16, 1927, in Avonmore, the youngest child of John and Elbe Jones. She passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 8, 2019, just eight days shy of her 92nd birthday. Maxine is survived by her daughter, Susan Cunningham-Sperlik and her husband, Steve, of Hannahstown; her sons, Tim Cunningham and his wife, Melanie, of Medina, Ohio, and Mark Cunningham and his wife, Jeanne, of Foresthill, Calif.; and her beloved grandchildren, Lauren Testa (Luke), of Washington, D.C., Ashley Testa and her husband, Luke Self, of Pittsburgh, Collin Cunningham, of Kent, Ohio, and Casey Cunningham, of Cincinnati, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Matthew E. Cunningham Jr., who passed away in 2001; her brother, John Jones; and her sisters, Elsie Greene, Nellie Young, Pauline Andritz, Harriet Barbieri and Janet Edder. A lifelong resident of Avonmore and a 1946 graduate of Avonmore High School, Maxine was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Avonmore and its Ladies Auxiliary. She was active on the Avonmore Library Board and with the Golden Opportunities Association, providing college scholarships to worthy local students. Maxine was very instrumental in the formation of the Avonmore Community Association more than 50 years ago and helped to create and manage the Avonmore Harvest Festival celebration for many years. After graduating from high school, she was Avonmore's telephone switchboard operator, then became the operator at Federal Laboratories in Saltsburg, where she soon became the assistant to the human resource director and worked at that position for more than 30 years until she retired in 1988. Following her retirement, she stayed busy traveling with her husband Ted, caring for her family and volunteering with various community organizations, like the Avonmore Food Bank. "Frit" was always an avid Pirates and Steelers fan who loved socializing with her good friends, "Rosebud," "Babs" and Lena. Over the years, she did it all. She rode the train from Avonmore to Pittsburgh to see Sinatra, drank Cokes at Chuck's and worked the pizza stand at the festivals and carnivals. She enjoyed "Louieburgers." She attended a million meetings and dished a million pot-luck dinners. Through it all, she maintained her health and dignity. She always tried to set a good example at everything she ever did and she accomplished that.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in First Presbyterian Church of Avonmore with the Rev. Larry Armstrong officiating. Interment is private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019