Megan Ann Butler, 31, of West Deer Township, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 19, 1988, in Pittsburgh, to Debbie (Joe) Schroat, with whom she lived, and Freeman Butler, of West Deer. Megan has lived in West Deer for the past seven years, living in Etna for many years. She loved Mini Mouse, but especially loved her family. Besides her parents, she is survived by her brother, Michael (Allyson) Butler, of Shaler, and her sister, Courtney (Matt) Schroat, of Florida; and many loving uncles and aunts. The family would like to thank Nurse Virginia for all her wonderful care of Megan.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where a funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Richard Newman, officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mt. Royal Cemetery, Shaler Township.
In lieu of flowers, contribution may be given to the family to help with Megan's final expenses. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019