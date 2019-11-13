The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Megan Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Megan A. Butler


1988 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Megan A. Butler Obituary
Megan Ann Butler, 31, of West Deer Township, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 19, 1988, in Pittsburgh, to Debbie (Joe) Schroat, with whom she lived, and Freeman Butler, of West Deer. Megan has lived in West Deer for the past seven years, living in Etna for many years. She loved Mini Mouse, but especially loved her family. Besides her parents, she is survived by her brother, Michael (Allyson) Butler, of Shaler, and her sister, Courtney (Matt) Schroat, of Florida; and many loving uncles and aunts. The family would like to thank Nurse Virginia for all her wonderful care of Megan.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where a funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Richard Newman, officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mt. Royal Cemetery, Shaler Township.
In lieu of flowers, contribution may be given to the family to help with Megan's final expenses. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Megan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Download Now