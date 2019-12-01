|
Melanie Marie Gigliotti, 33, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She was born Nov. 23, 1986, in Pittsburgh, to Cheryll Lynn Hooks, of Allegheny Township, and the late John A. Gigliotti. Melanie was a 2003 graduate of Plantation High School in Florida. She was a manager at Primanti Bros. in Florida and also worked as a nurse's aide in New Kensington. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her children. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sisters, Allison Rae (Brad) Visco and Jessica Lynn (Patrick) McWain; children, Tayshaun, Kiyah, Gigi, and Devon; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Joe and Rose Gigliotti; and maternal grandparents, Walter and Margie Hooks.
Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 8 p.m. Her uncle, the Rev. Randy Hooks, will officiate.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019