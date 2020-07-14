1/
Melissa A. Clepper
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melissa Ann Clepper, 34, of Leechburg, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret, Aspinwall. She was born April 9, 1986, in Natrona Heights. Melissa was a graduate of Leechburg High School and was a cashier at Dollar General and Wendy's. She was a member of Living Waters Church, Kittanning. Melissa is survived by her parents, Larry and Anna May Akins Clepper; fiance, Paul Hooks; uncles, Lanny, David and Sam Askins; two cousins, Patrick and LR Akins; and aunts, Donna Bracken and Betty Rimmel. All services were private and entrusted to JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. She always said hello to me no matter were GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU
Steven Zatko
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved