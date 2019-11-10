|
Melissa D. "Lishy" Jones, 64, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 7, 1954, in New Kensington to Ruby Lee (Houser) Hughes and the late Howard A. Hughes Sr. Lishy was a 1972 graduate of Burrell High School. She was an employee at Allegheny Ludlum for several years before transitioning into medical administration within the UPMC Healthcare System. After working for UPMC, she was employed at Allegheny Valley Hospital until she became a primary caregiver for her 89-year-old mother. Lishy was a lifelong member of The First Church of God of New Kensington, where she was a youth leader, worship leader, volunteer soup kitchen worker, deliverer, and deaconess. Lishy enjoyed traveling, eating out, laughing with friends and family, especially her cousin, Sandy Houser. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, especially all her nephews and nieces. She is survived by her beautiful mother, Ruby Lee Hughes, of Lower Burrell; her brothers, Milton C. (Patricia) Hughes, of Arnold, and Herbert T. (Shirley) Hughes, of New Kensington. She is also survived by her nephews and nieces, who she considered her children, Howard A. (Johanna) Hughes, of Perth Amboy, N.J., Antowand D. (Temetris) Harris, of Charlotte, N.C., Nikita L. Hughes, of Arnold, Nina M. (Christopher) Martin, of New Kensington, Jason S.E. (Kirsten) Hughes, of Arnold, Latoya L. Hughes, of Gaithersburg, Md., and Antwon J. Hughes, of Arnold; great-nephews and -nieces, Jordan, Tia, Ryleesha, Josiah, Brianna, Robert, Jahnye, Madison, Denae, Derae, Jahaun, Jason Jr., Victoria, Talia, Micah, Lexington, Aria, Joah, Maleck, Icela, Jarenn, and Kallie; great-great-nephews and -nieces, Roman, Alana, Brielle, Faye Lynn, Bryden, Brennan, Tyson, and King; and closest friend and special companion, Cassandra Houser. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, (Punch) Howard A. (Maria) Hughes II.
All viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Asa W. Roberts Way, New Kensington. Anyone attending the service is asked to go directly to the church.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019