Melody L. Domiano


1952 - 2019
Melody L. Domiano Obituary
Melody Lee (Long) Domiano, 67, of Vandergrift, passed peacefully in her home Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Born May 30, 1952, in Natrona Heights, she was a daughter of the late Delmar J. Long and Alice (Custer) Long. Melody was retired from the Apollo Post Office as a rural letter carrier after 30 years of employment. Melody loved spending evenings with her husband Vince, watching movies and talking on the porch. She also loved to spend time with her two sons and grandchildren, doing crafts, helping with school projects and sewing. She loved her flower gardens and tending to the yard. She was also known for her baking and the most delicious cream puff cake. She made the most beautiful scrapbooks full of memories of the ones she loved. She will be missed by the Ladybugs, the wonderful group of ladies she scrapbooked with. Melody leaves behind her husband of 48 years, Vincent; two sons, Vincent and fiancee Christina Knecht, of Apollo, and Keith and fiancee Heather Lickenfelt, of Vandergrift; five grandchildren, Sabrina, Logan, Thomas Fouse, Haley and Kendall; sisters, Sandy Shaffer, of Washington Township, Debbie (Larry) Doka, of Allegheny Township, and Virgina (Richard) Cannon, of Parks Township; and brother, D.J. Long, of Parks Township. Melody will be missed by so many as she was always wanting to lend a helping hand to those around her. She always had something nice to say and had a beautiful smile.
At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave.
To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020
