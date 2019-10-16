Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Melvin L. Bouch Sr.


1929 - 09
Melvin L. Bouch Sr. Obituary
Melvin L. Bouch Sr., 90, of Lower Burrell, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a lengthy illness, surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 7, 1929, in Tarentum, and lived most of his life in Lower Burrell. Melvin was a steelworker at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge, for 40 years. He was a member of Braeburn United Methodist Church, Post 92 in Lower Burrell and the Brackenridge American Legion. Melvin graduated in 1947 from Har Brack High school and loved walking his dog, Pistol. He was a Steelers and Pirates fan, and Melvin especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his children, Melvin L. Bouch Jr., of Lower Burrell, David L. (Cindy) Bouch, of Butler, the Rev. Dennis L. (Laura) Bouch, of Nashville, Tenn., and Melissa D. Bouch, of Lower Burrell; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Margaret Coriale, of Winfield Township. Melvin was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Deanna Bouch, July 7, 2019; and his brothers, Richard, George, Barry, Curtis and Lawrence Hoscheid.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. Thursday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with his son, the Rev. Dennis L. Bouch, officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019
