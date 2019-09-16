|
|
Melvin Paul Courtney, 82, of Avonmore, Kiski Township, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Paul G. and Myrtle Young Courtney. Before his retirement in 2000, he was employed by Alcoa for 45 years as a scientific glass blower. Melvin was a member of Avonmore Presbyterian Church. He was an avid golfer who participated in several leagues, loved to bowl, was an exceptional gardener, and enjoyed acquiring old cars and fixing them up. He was happiest when surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Davis Courtney; three children, Tom Courtney, of Salina, Jim Courtney and his wife Cheri, of Alexandria, Va., and Andy Courtney, of Saltsburg; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five sisters, Wanda Rice and her husband Ron, of Evans City, Laura Piggott and her husband Rick, of Lakewood, Colo., Madelyn Mincer, of New York, Betty Jane Whittine, of Virginia, and Bonnie Stockowiak, of Freedom, Pa.; and a brother, Sam Courtney and his wife Carol, of Florida. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Blanche Mincer; and a sister, Geraldine Purto.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Avonmore. The Rev. Larry Armstrong will officiate. Private interment will follow in Plains Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Cranberry Township.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 16, 2019