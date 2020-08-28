Meredith Mert Ludwig Sprankle Smith left this earth to be with her heavenly family Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from East Ridge Retirement Village in Cutler Bay, Fla. Meredith was born Jan. 18, 1929, in Springdale. She graduated from Leechburg High School in 1947 as senior class president. She was lovingly married to Alvin Smith for 22 years, resided in Leechburg most of her life and moved to Cutler Bay, Fla. in March, 2017. Meredith was an avid gardener, and cooking what she grew for her family was her joy. She loved to crochet, and making gifts for family and friends, as well as baby blankets for her children and grandchildren. She had the most beautiful of voices, singing all her life up until her last day on earth. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her children, son, Craig Sprankle and wife, Judy Stubleski Sprankle; daughter, Becky Sprankle Moore and husband, Jack; daughter, Cindy Sprankle Arner; daughter-in-law, Pam Shaner Sprankle; sister, Cathy Ludwig Zimmer; grandchildren, Christopher Moore and wife, Catherine Ricketts Moore, Adam Sprankle, Nick Sprankle, Melissa Moore Sage and husband, Bryan, Jennifer Moore Wilcox and husband, Eddie, Rachel Arner Joseph and husband, Doug, Brandon Arner, Amanda Arner Zekir, Justin Sprankle, Emily Sprankle and Wesley Sprankle and wife, Brittany Kowatch Sprankle; as well as her pride and joy, 26 great-grandchildren; and many loved nieces, nephews and new and old friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Smith; son, Allen Burr Sprankle; father, Louis Gerhardt Ludwig; mother, Florence Wardlaw Ludwig; sister, Donna Ludwig Goldbar; and brother, Richard Ludwig. Due to covid-19, a memorial service online is being planned. Information is forthcoming. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made online to Feeding America or East Ridge Retirement Village at Cutler Bay, Fla.



