Mervin W. Stuchell, 95, of Parks Township, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Premier Armstrong in Kittanning. A son of the late Hugh Stuchell and Rose (Schall) Stuchell, he was born July 27, 1924, in Green Oak, Pa. Mervin was a veteran, having served during World War II in the Army Air Corps. He was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church at Brick Church in Burrell Township. He had been employed as a truck driver for Allegheny Ludlum in West Leechburg for 31 years, retiring in 1983. Mervin enjoyed playing guitar and watching westerns and war movies, including the "Andy Griffith Show" and "Hogan's Heroes." Survivors include his two sons, Mervin Leroy Stuchell and John Earl Stuchell, both of Parks Township; two brothers, Ron Stuchell, of Vandergrift, and Darwin Stuchell, of Homer City; a sister, Dorothy Stuchell, of Florida; and his close friends and neighbors, Fred A. and Barbara Williams, of Parks Township, and Harold Gearhart, of Sagamore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mary L. (Rupert) Stuchell, in May 2016; three brothers, Robert, William and Leonard Stuchell; and three sisters, Betty Stuchell, Ruth Painter and Jane Kiwiakowski.
Friends welcomed by his family from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at St. Michael's Lutheran Church at Brick Church, 2264 Garretts Run Road, Burrell Township, followed at 3 p.m. by funeral ceremonies with Pastor Barbara Love officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Brick Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019