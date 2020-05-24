Michael A. Planavsky
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael A. Planavsky, 47, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in Johnstown Memorial Medical Center, following a brief illness. Michael was born July 28, 1972, in Harrison Township, a son of the late Rudolph A. and Joan F. (Myers) Planavsky. He was a CDL truck driver doing commercial deliveries, and was of the Catholic faith. Michael was a 1990 graduate of Highlands High School, and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his son, Gage M. Planavsky, of Jamestown, Pa.; his siblings, Rudy L. (Lisa) Planavsky, of Ohio Township, and Kimberly Ann Riddle, of Natrona. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara E. (Brown) Planavsky in 2012. All services and burial in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township, will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved