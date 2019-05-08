Michael Andrew Yacko, 65, of Lower Burrell, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was the son of the late Michael and Irene (Babcoff) Yacko. Michael was a 1971 graduate of Burrell High School. He then went on to Penn State University and graduated in 1975 with a bachelor of science in individual and family studies. He was the owner and operator of Yacko's Carpet Cleaning and Upholstery for more than 25 years and was employed for the last three years with Sear's Home Services. He was the loving husband of Carol (Chieruzzi) Yacko; dear father of Eric (Terrie Chupko) Yacko, of Johnstown, and Mark Yacko, of Oakmont; brother of John F. Yacko, of Allegheny Township, Kathrene (John) Brenchak, of New Kensington, and Irene J. Yacko, of New Hampshire; and the late Rev. Stephen M. Yacko. Michael enjoyed music and gardening. He was a former member of Puckety Presbyterian Church, Maranatha Bible Church, First Baptist of Leechburg and Faith Community Baptist Church, and was presently attending Manor Bible Fellowship. He worked many years with the church youth in the AWANA program and volunteered with the Alle-Kiski MS support group.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Pastor John P. Pisarek officiating.

