Michael B. "Fat Man" Venderlic, 63, of Richland Township, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, peacefully, at his home. Mike was a longtime resident of Freeport. Mike was born March 7, 1956, in Kittanning. He was the son of the late Karl B. Venderlic and Deloris Karynn (Harrigan) Venderlic-Lamendola, of Texas. He worked as an equipment operator at Moonlight/Creekside Mushroom in Worthington for 20 years. After the closing of the mushroom mine, Mike went back to school and received his certification as a HVAC technician. He worked in the HVAC industry for a number of years. Mike loved animals, especially his dogs. He enjoyed watching sports, listening to music and playing drums. He enjoyed going to his camp, fishing, gardening and being in the outdoors. Michael is survived by his wife of three years, Deborah A. (Zacherl) Venderlic; and three stepdaughters, Karie and Sean Porter, of Sanford, Fla., Kristy and John Gamble, of Plum, and Kelli and Jim Fahrenhold, of Blawnox. Mike is also survived by four sisters, Tracey and Matt Majoc, of Natrona Heights, Jill Schott, of Hilton Head, S.C., Paula Lamendola, of San Francisco, Calif., and Jean and Bob Goss, of Frisco, Texas. Mike was preceded by his first wife, Tina M. (Booher) Venderlic, who passed in 2013; his father, Karl B. Venderlic and Deloris Karynn (Harrigan); and his grandmother who raised him, Alberta Harrigan.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport, with Pastor Rob Wilson, of Zion United Methodist Church in Sarver, officiating. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2019