Michael Broda


1969 - 09
Michael Broda Obituary
Michael Broda, 50, of Vandergrift, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. He was born Sept. 1, 1969, and was the son of Jane and the late Peter Broda. Mike was a graduate of Kiski Area High School, class of 1987, and loved to bowl in leagues at Lees Lanes. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan and loved going down the river to camp and spending time with his family, especially Scotty and Sarah. He is survived by his mother, Jane (Lanning) Broda, of Parks Township; sister, Nicole (Scott) Ashbaugh, of Vandergrift; his nephew and niece, Scotty and Sarah Ashbaugh; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, John (Mary) Broda and John (Jennie) Lanning; two uncles, John and Albert Broda; and his aunt, Betty Graham.
Family and Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, with a service at 6 p.m. with Pastor Ryan Pusch officiating, at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, 724-567-7006.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in memory of Mike. Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019
