Michael C. Zier, 48, of Natrona Heights, passed away at home Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born June 24, 1970, in Blawnox, to Clarence Zier, of Zephyr Hills, Fla. and the late Margaret Zier. Michael lived most of his life in West Deer Township and Tarentum, where he was a tree trimmer for Asplundh for a number of years. He was of the Protestant faith and a graduate of Deer Lakes High School. Michael enjoyed spending time with his family, children and grandchildren. Besides his father, survivors include the love of his life of 23 years, Linda S. (Stopchuck) Garritano-Zier; daughters, Ashley (Sam) Sipe, of Saltsburg, Catherine Zier (Cory Moan), of Tarentum, Natalie Garritano and Courtney Garritano, both of Natrona Heights; and grandchildren, Donovan DeSabetino, Anthony Yaconis, Samuel Sipe and McKenzie Moan. Also surviving are his siblings, Ronald, Rusty, Glenn and Raymond Zier and Sandy Reibert; and his father- and mother-in-law, Paul and Dorothy Stopchuck, of Pittsburgh. Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael C. Zier, in 2017.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. Thursday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Robert B. Walker officiating. Burial will be private.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 5, 2019