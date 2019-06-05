Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Zier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael C. Zier


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael C. Zier Obituary
Michael C. Zier, 48, of Natrona Heights, passed away at home Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born June 24, 1970, in Blawnox, to Clarence Zier, of Zephyr Hills, Fla. and the late Margaret Zier. Michael lived most of his life in West Deer Township and Tarentum, where he was a tree trimmer for Asplundh for a number of years. He was of the Protestant faith and a graduate of Deer Lakes High School. Michael enjoyed spending time with his family, children and grandchildren. Besides his father, survivors include the love of his life of 23 years, Linda S. (Stopchuck) Garritano-Zier; daughters, Ashley (Sam) Sipe, of Saltsburg, Catherine Zier (Cory Moan), of Tarentum, Natalie Garritano and Courtney Garritano, both of Natrona Heights; and grandchildren, Donovan DeSabetino, Anthony Yaconis, Samuel Sipe and McKenzie Moan. Also surviving are his siblings, Ronald, Rusty, Glenn and Raymond Zier and Sandy Reibert; and his father- and mother-in-law, Paul and Dorothy Stopchuck, of Pittsburgh. Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael C. Zier, in 2017.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. Thursday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Robert B. Walker officiating. Burial will be private.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now