Michael Coover Jr., 33, tragically died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, doing what he loved, taking care of his family. Michael is remembered by his big heart and his beautiful smile. He loved family and had a special bond with his Grandma (Darlene Moore) and his Aunt Leann. Michael loved to spend time with family; it was what he lived for, especially time with his kids. He believed that he could make the best steak ever, and Grandma's strawberry cake was all his. Michael also liked games of chance, especially scratch-offs. He made friends wherever he went, in any circumstances. Michael's life might not have been easy, but he lived it to the fullest and owned his choices. He loved sports, especially college football and the Steelers. He was the only son of Michael Coover Sr. and Yvette Snyder. Michael leaves behind a son, King David (Eason) Coover "Big Head," and a daughter, Michaela Lashae (Barnett) Coover "Princess." He also leaves behind his step-grandpap and grandma, William and Darlene Moore; stepdad and mom, Terry and Yvette (Twiggy) Snyder; stepmom, Vicki Blair-Coover; sisters, Shirley Lorraine Clegg and Natasha Price; stepsister, Rachel (Russell) Hank; stepbrother, Matthew Snyder; fiancee Tanea Warren and a special child he called "Fat Man"; a cousin, Michael Todd Lasko Jr.; as well as many aunts, uncles and other cousins. Michael was preceded in death by his Nanny Gloria (Betty) Patrick; maternal grandfather, Talmadge Johnson Sr.; paternal grandparents, Raymond and Ruth Coover; father, Michael Coover Sr.; sister, Latasha Lynn Johnson; stepbrother Jason Snyder; and many more family and friends.
Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100, www.rjslater.com. Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. Wednesday until the time of service at 5 p.m. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020