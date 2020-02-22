|
|
Michael Doshen, 87, of Gilpin Township, died peacefully in his sleep Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home, after a short but courageous fight with cancer. Born Aug. 11, 1932, in Milltown, Pa., he was one of 12 children to the late John and Frances (Sobinsky) Doshen. Michael attended Har-Brack High School and retired from the US Postal Service after 35 years of employment. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Leechburg. Michael built the family home in Gilpin Township 60 years ago, and enjoyed working with wood in his workshop and garage, as well as spending time with his family. He also loved playing bluegrass music. Michael and his wife traveled in their RV all over the country for many years, and were lifelong members of the Bootlegger Camping Club. Lately, he also enjoyed playing cards at Kings with "the girls." Michael also liked watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. His special sense of humor made him beloved to everyone he met. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica Krafick; and his siblings, Kate, Mary, Helen, Josephine, Martha, Betty, Anne, John, Edward and Frank. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Gloria (Craig) Doshen; son, Michael Doshen, of Gilpin Township; and daughters, Laurel Krafick, of Modesto, Calif., and Beth Ann (Dave) Speedy, of New Kensington. He was papa to his special granddaughter, Sara Brestensky, of Blawnox. He is also survived by grandsons, Craig Doshen and Lucas Krafick; granddaughters, Lindsey and Krissy Doshen, of Maryland; four great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Reed, Kinley and Peyton; sister, Francine Michaels; sister-in-law, Judy Duncan; and nieces and nephews. At Michael's request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg. If you would like to do something in his memory, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 251 Market St., Leechburg; or to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.