Michael Eugene Gasper Sr., 88, of Indianola, Indiana Township, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Concordia of Monroeville. He was born May 13, 1930, in Nemacolin to the late Michael and Mary Rogozinski Gasper. Michael served in the Army 82nd Airborne Paratrooper during the Korean War, and before retirement, he was employed at Pitt University as a building supervisor and at P&R Refinery in Indianola. Other than spending time with his family, he enjoyed golfing, hunting and boating. He is survived by his son, Michael (Tena) Gasper Jr., of West Deer; his daughter, Brenda (Joseph) Popovich, of North Huntingdon; his two grandchildren, Michael (Lindsay) Gasper III and Brandi (Matt) Kaplan; and his four great-grandchildren, Peyton and Bryce Gasper and Grayson and Emerson Kaplan. He was the brother of Vernie Hotkowski, of Sarver, Patti Vitale, of Indiana Township, Audrey (Ted) Shafer, of Indiana Township, Donna Kruljac, of Indiana Township, and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Cucchi. He was preceded in death by his wife, Regina R. Gasper; his two sisters, Dorothy Carratura and Helen Vandzura; and three brothers, Bernard, Fran and Bobby Gasper.

Family will receive friends from 2 until a blessing service at 6:30 pm. Friday, April 12, at CHALRES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., Springdale. Private burial will take place Saturday beside his wife Regina in Lakewood Memorial Gardens Indiana Township.

