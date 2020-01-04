|
|
Michael Erceg, 96, of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in the Emergency Room at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born March 6, 1923, in Logans Ferry, to the late Michael and Anna Alexander Erceg, and was a lifelong resident of Lower Burrell. Mr. Erceg was an Army veteran of World War II and a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. He was the owner/operator of Sinclair Gas Station and Auto Spring Repair in New Kensington. He also worked as a coal miner for Logans Ferry Coal Mine, a gas truck driver for Sinclair and drove school bus. He enjoyed gardening, cutting grass, working on cars, hunting, fishing and was an avid fan of college and professional football and basketball. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Margaret Farkas Erceg; son, David M. (Patty Jo) Erceg, of Natrona Heights; two grandchildren, Alan (Chelsea) Erceg and Shawn Erceg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John Erceg, Mary Bauman and Anna Potocnak.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020