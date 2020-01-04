Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Erceg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Erceg


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Erceg Obituary
Michael Erceg, 96, of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in the Emergency Room at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born March 6, 1923, in Logans Ferry, to the late Michael and Anna Alexander Erceg, and was a lifelong resident of Lower Burrell. Mr. Erceg was an Army veteran of World War II and a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. He was the owner/operator of Sinclair Gas Station and Auto Spring Repair in New Kensington. He also worked as a coal miner for Logans Ferry Coal Mine, a gas truck driver for Sinclair and drove school bus. He enjoyed gardening, cutting grass, working on cars, hunting, fishing and was an avid fan of college and professional football and basketball. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Margaret Farkas Erceg; son, David M. (Patty Jo) Erceg, of Natrona Heights; two grandchildren, Alan (Chelsea) Erceg and Shawn Erceg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John Erceg, Mary Bauman and Anna Potocnak.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -