Michael F. Zello, 73, of Jeannette, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Washington Hospital. He was born Dec. 9, 1946, in Greensburg, a son of the late Michael and Bernice (Clemance) Zello. He was an Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by ATL Trucking Co. Michael was a member of the AMVETS Post No. 88, Greensburg, American Legion Post No. 344, Jeannette, and was a life member of A.B.A.T.E. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald and Alan Zello; and his wife, Diane (Deeds) Zello. He is survived by his brother, Fred J. Zello, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with Michael Hazelton officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, with full military honors accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard.