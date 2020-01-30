|
Michael Hudak Jr., 56, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was born Sept. 26, 1963, in Natrona Heights. Michael was a graduate of Highlands High School, and then attended Slippery Rock University, where he played football and received a degree in business management. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn T. Asay. He is survived by his father, Michael (Georgann) Hudak Sr.; brother, Daniel (Michelle) Hudak; aunt, Mary (Hugo) Morelli; niece, Justice Hudak; nephew, Daniel Hudak Jr.; and numerous cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Additional visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon, at which time a funeral service will be held, with the Rev. Harold M. Mele Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020