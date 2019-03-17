Resources More Obituaries for Michael Albert Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael J. Albert

1950 - 12 Obituary Condolences Flowers Michael James Albert, 68, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at his home, in Memphis, Tenn. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rebecca (Thompson), a daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Wood, a son, Geoffrey (Betty) Albert, and a grandson, David Bennett, all of Bartlett, Tenn. He is also survived by his brothers, Gregory (Susan) Albert, of Nazareth, Pa., Chuck (Traci) Albert, of Mableton, Ga., and Barry Albert, of Williamsburg, Va., as well as beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy "Dottie" Albert, and a sister-in-law, Donna Albert. Michael was born Dec. 28, 1950, in New Kensington, where he graduated from Valley High School in 1968. He was employed at PPG Paint Research and Development in Springdale for a number of years until moving to Springfield, Mo., to attend Evangel University. There, he studied music, which was his lifelong passion, becoming a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia fraternity and earning his degree in music education. Upon graduation, he moved to Memphis, where he served as music director at First Assembly Christian School, launching the band program there in 1982. Over the years, he also taught in the Memphis City Schools, as well as offering private piano instruction. He has served as an instrumentalist at Hope Church in Cordova and Audubon Park Baptist Church, in Memphis. He was a member of TN Music Educators Association and Music Teachers National Association. Although no longer able to actively participate because of declining health in recent years, he never missed the opportunity to express his appreciation and encouragement to other musicians. He is well-remembered and well-loved by his many former associates and students and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Michael is a member of Second Presbyterian Church, in Memphis, and he has served His Lord gratefully and joyfully there. Through difficult days, he and his family have been comforted by the sure and certain hope of the resurrection to eternal life through Jesus Christ and it now gives them great joy to know that he is in the presence of the Lord he loves so much.

The services took place in the Second Presbyterian Church, on March 6, 2019.

The services took place in the Second Presbyterian Church, on March 6, 2019.

Flowers may be sent to Second Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be sent to Second Presbyterian Church, Audubon Park Baptist Church and to . Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019