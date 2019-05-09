The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
Michael Jenkins Betts, 59, of Lower Burrell, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 10, 1959, in Natrona Heights, to the late Daniel and Relda M. Yohe Betts. He was a 1977 graduate of Lower Burrell High School. He is survived by siblings, Daniel (Rochelle) Betts Jr., Susan (Emery) Pottle, Samuel Betts, Matthew (Trinity) Betts and Deborah (Thomas) Becker; four children, Justin, Michael D. and Andrew Betts and Candace Alaniz; five grandkids; two favorite aunts, Charlotte Polak and Jacqueline Yohe; and numerous other family members.
All arrangements were private and entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068, 724-337-3325.
Donations may be made, in loving memory of Mike, to the funeral home. Please contact funeral home with above information.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 9, 2019
