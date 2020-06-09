Michael J. Bosak Jr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael John Bosak Jr., 80, of Brighton, Mich., formerly of Kinloch, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in Ashley Court of Brighton, Brighton, Mich. He was born Nov. 2, 1939, in the Kinloch section of Lower Burrell, to the late Michael and Theresa Brem Bosak. Michael attended and graduated from Ken-High in the class of 1958 and was a veteran of the Air Force, serving from 1962 to 1966 in Vietnam. He was a member of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, Brighton, Mich. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Stanley Bosak, and sister, Shirley Ann O'Sullivan. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dianna Blanch Pirrone Bosak; son, Richard Steven (Gail) Bosak; granddaughters, Jennifer (Shawn) Lewis and Skylar Bosak; brother, Robert Joseph "Lefty" Bosak; and sister, Kathleen (Victor) Babinsack. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the funeral home with the Rev. Dean Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, with full military honors conducted by the Vandergrift Honor Guard and the Air Force.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved