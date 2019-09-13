Home

Michael J. "Mike" Hans, 42, of Arnold, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. He was born Dec. 31, 1976, in Pittsburgh, to Caroline (Palchinski) and the late Julius J. Hans. Mike is survived by his niece, Leana; nephews, Brandon and Paul Jr.; and countless friends, who he called family. Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Allen Hans. In his spare time, Mike enjoyed fishing, going to the movies, bowling, shuffleboard, spending time with his mother and walking his dog, Roxy.
Friends and family will be received from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, followed by a service at 3 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Richard Wise.
Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com. 724-335-0100.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
