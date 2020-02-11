|
Michael Joseph McArdle, 66, of Greece, N.Y., formerly of Pittsburgh, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, and went home to be with his parents, Joseph and Alice, and Joseph and Jessie Wenke; sister-in-law, Mary McArdle; and brother-in-law and best friend, Michael J. Wenke. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Diane; devoted children, Michael (Christina), Melissa (Todd) Fantauzzo, and Chris McArdle; his pride and joys, grandchildren, Ashton, Riley, Joe and Jake; brother, Robert J.; and sister, Joanne E. Dolinar; beloved sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins; and many loving and dear friends, especially Nick Tisa and Jason Brownlie who were like sons to him. Mike worked for Kodak and most recently LiDestri Foods Inc., and loved spending time with his family. He was a vintage tractor enthusiast and enjoyed the outdoors, boating and hunting. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Mike's visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at VAY-SCHLEICH & MEESON, Greece Chapel, 1075 Long Pond Road, Rochester, NY 14626. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at St. Mark's Church, 54 Kuhn Road, Rochester, NY 14612. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lollypop Farm in his memory. For more information and to sign his online guestbook, visit www.meesonfamily.com.