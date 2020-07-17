1/1
Michael J. Meta
1964 - 2020-07-01
Michael John Meta, affectionately known to friends and family as "Mike," departed from this life Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the University of Maryland Medical Center at the age of 56 after a brief illness. Mike was one of 10 children born to the late Albert F. Meta and Josephine Plocido Amelio, May 11, 1964, in Pittsburgh. He graduated from Highlands High School in 1984, where he ran cross country and was on the wrestling team. Michael worked with his brother at Meta Construction. He would then work for the State of Maryland as a security officer for 25 years. Away from work, Mike was a dedicated family man. Michael enjoyed watching college football. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, war movies, working in his yard and being around his family. Michael would help anyone he'd come across and would gladly give them "the shirt off his back." Michael leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Michael Jonathan Meta and Ryan Daniel Meta; grandson, Mikey; many brothers and one sister, Albert Meta (Sheila), James Meta (Susan), Carmella Messmer (Frank), Joseph Meta (Bonnie), Thomas Meta (Cheryl), Nicholas Meta (Callie), Samuel Meta (Mary Jane), Robert Meta (Patricia) and Larry Meta (Dawn), stepfather, Carmen F. Amelio; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Memorial service
01:00 PM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
Funeral services provided by
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-268-6015
July 16, 2020
Vierra, Mikey, Ryan, and Little Mike. Please cherish the good times you had with Mike because there were many. Reflect on those good memories of your dad and let them comfort you in times of sadness. I will continue to pray for peace, good health, and happiness for the rest of your days. Love Lori
Lori Rhodes
Family
July 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of Gracia Carr and family
Kyna Carr
Family
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of William Reese & Sons Mortuary
