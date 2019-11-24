Home

Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
Michael J. Rome Obituary
Michael J. Rome, 37, of Fawn Township, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, after a long lifetime battle with MPS. Michael was the beloved son of Richard and Darlene Rome; brother of Christina Rome and the late Andrew Rome; uncle of Julian Michael Chapman and Jaylen E. Chapman; grandson of Joan Schweitzer and the late Margaret Rome; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Celebrate Michael's life with his family from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Route 8, Shaler Township, where a service will be held at 7 p.m.
Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
