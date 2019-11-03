|
Michael Kotyk, Ph.D., 90, of New Kensington, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, peacefully in his home, surrounded by family. Michael was born March 10, 1929, in Ford City, to Gregory and Xenia Kotyk. He was one of eight children, one of only surviving, Luby Gavran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Falsetti) Kotyk; daughters, Lisa Polifko and Mary Cristine Bond; and son, Gregory Kotyk. He is survived by daughter, Michele "Shelley" (Marty) Rottenberg; and son, Michael Andrew Kotyk. He was a grandfather and great-grandfather. He graduated from Ford City High School, Penn State University and received his doctorate from North Carolina State University, while working for the Army at Duke University. Michael was a renowned metallurgist for USSteel (USX) Research, becoming director of analytical sciences, and he worked on the Maglev Project and USS Posco Project.
Services will be held in the spring of 2020.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019