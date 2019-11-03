Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kotyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Kotyk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Kotyk Obituary
Michael Kotyk, Ph.D., 90, of New Kensington, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, peacefully in his home, surrounded by family. Michael was born March 10, 1929, in Ford City, to Gregory and Xenia Kotyk. He was one of eight children, one of only surviving, Luby Gavran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Falsetti) Kotyk; daughters, Lisa Polifko and Mary Cristine Bond; and son, Gregory Kotyk. He is survived by daughter, Michele "Shelley" (Marty) Rottenberg; and son, Michael Andrew Kotyk. He was a grandfather and great-grandfather. He graduated from Ford City High School, Penn State University and received his doctorate from North Carolina State University, while working for the Army at Duke University. Michael was a renowned metallurgist for USSteel (USX) Research, becoming director of analytical sciences, and he worked on the Maglev Project and USS Posco Project.
Services will be held in the spring of 2020.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -