Michael L. Collard

Michael L. Collard Obituary
Michael Lee Collard, 79, of Woodbridge, Va., passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, after a four-month battle with metastatic cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family in his home. He was born in Iowa, to the late Victor and Clara Mae Collard. Michael is survived by his wife of 46 years, Betty Jo Collard; his four children, Kent Collard, Teri McHaffy, Michael Gellner and Karen Finch, with his first wife, Elna Curtis; he also leaves behind to cherish him, four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his brother, Jim Collard, of Alaska; and his sister, Georgia Schmidt, of Iowa.
Friends and family are invited at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, to MOUNTCASTLE TURCH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4143 Dale Blvd., Dale City, VA 22193, to celebrate Michael's life. The Rev. Mary Suzanne Morelli will officiate.
Full obituary is at www.mountcastle.net.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019
