Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Michael Long


1969 - 06
Michael Long Obituary
Michael "Eric" Long, 50, of Oklahoma Borough, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born June 21, 1969, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of Michael F. Long and Jayne (Steuernagel) Shord. Eric was a 1987 graduate of Plum High School, and a graduate of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. He was the owner/operator of Michael's General Contracting. Eric was an avid Steelers fan, and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He liked to build and restore cars, and race cars at Keystone Raceway. Eric was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leslie and Twila (Anderson) Long; and maternal grandparents, Arthur and Betty (McMasters) Steuernagel. Eric is survived by his father, Michael F. (Becky) Long, of Allegheny Township; mother, Jayne (William) Shord, of Gettysburg; brother, Allan L. (Allison) Long, of Fairbanks, Alaska; sisters, Jennifer E. (Brett) Horn, of Mt. Airy, Md., and Julie A. (Michael) Ost, of Apollo; nephew, Leland Long, of Fairbanks, Alaska; nieces, Allison, Megan, and Abigail Ost, all of Apollo, and Marissa, Kennedy, and Amelia Horn, of Mt. Airy, Md.; great-niece, Madison Goldman; stepbrother, Kenneth (Danielle) Wilcox, of Georgia; stepsister, Jennifer Wilcox, of Vandergrift; stepniece, Kayla Wilcox; and a stepnephew, Cavan Wilcox.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Please join the family as they honor Eric's life.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 30, 2019
