Michael M. Radaker, 73, of Arnold, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born March 12, 1947, in New Bethlehem, Pa., son of the late Mary (Radaker) Wright. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen "Kassie" Radaker; and his sister, Carol Reynolds. Michael is survived by his companion, Nancy Black; loving children, Diana (Conrad) Hoover, Darla (Dan) Tort, Denise (Bill) Molnor, Michael (Sandy) Radaker, and David Radaker; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Vaughn Wright; and sister, Zoe Ann Wright. Michael liked to fish, spend time at the American Legion, where he was a member, but most of all, he cherished spending time with his family. Friends and family will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Due to the current social restrictions from covid-19 and respect for the family, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael's name to Sheep Inc., 1821 5th Ave., Arnold, PA 15068. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 19, 2020.