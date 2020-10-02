1/1
Rev. Michael Mrasz
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Michael Mrasz, pastor of First Baptist Church of Vandergrift, departed this earth Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, after a brief and sudden illness, and made his way to the Crystal Sea for all eternity. Michael was born June 21, 1950, in Pittsburgh, to Edward and Viola Gordish Mrasz. He grew up in the quaint little town of East Vandergrift, and graduated from Kiski Area Senior High School in 1968. After studying graphic design at Penn State University, he became a journeyman ironworker, where he spent 35 years of his life setting the high iron and loving every minute of it. In the late 1980s, he answered the Call of God on his life and entered Bible school, graduating from Word of Faith Bible Institute in Dallas, Texas, and later finishing his ministry education at Greater Works Outreach in Monroeville, where he was ordained in 1998. From there, Rev. Mrasz became the pastor of Blessed Community Church in East Vandergrift, and eventually became the pastor of First Baptist Church in Vandergrift, where he ministered until he was called home. Michael's favorite pastime was riding motorcycles, something he enjoyed his entire life. He also loved to go to antique shops, garage sales and flea markets to pick up little trinkets to scatter all over his home. He was an accomplished musician and songwriter; he played trombone and keyboard and wrote more than a thousand original Worship songs. Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Debbie "Bebbo" (Liska) Mrasz; a daughter, Heidi (Robert) Baich; and four adoring granddaughters, who were the sunshine of his life, Reagan, Roxanne, Rosemary and Remi, all who affectionately knew Michael as their "PaPa." Michael is also survived by his father, Ed; three brothers, Andy, Eric and Eddy; two sisters, Amy and Judy; two nephews, Jesse and Johnny; five nieces, Melissa, Alexis, Anastasia, Katy and Emily; three brothers-in-law, Mark, David and Johnny; along with a congregation of faithful, loving and devoted friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Viola Kennedy, in December 2018; a sister-in-law, Mary Mrasz, in 2017; and a brother-in-law, Vinnie Makowski, in 2018. All funeral arrangements were handled privately and entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Condolences to the Mrasz family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com. Michael loved and served the Lord Jesus Christ with his entire being and he left a lasting legacy of strength and hope to all who knew him. "Be faithful until death, and I will give you the crown of life."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clawson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved