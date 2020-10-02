Rev. Michael Mrasz, pastor of First Baptist Church of Vandergrift, departed this earth Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, after a brief and sudden illness, and made his way to the Crystal Sea for all eternity. Michael was born June 21, 1950, in Pittsburgh, to Edward and Viola Gordish Mrasz. He grew up in the quaint little town of East Vandergrift, and graduated from Kiski Area Senior High School in 1968. After studying graphic design at Penn State University, he became a journeyman ironworker, where he spent 35 years of his life setting the high iron and loving every minute of it. In the late 1980s, he answered the Call of God on his life and entered Bible school, graduating from Word of Faith Bible Institute in Dallas, Texas, and later finishing his ministry education at Greater Works Outreach in Monroeville, where he was ordained in 1998. From there, Rev. Mrasz became the pastor of Blessed Community Church in East Vandergrift, and eventually became the pastor of First Baptist Church in Vandergrift, where he ministered until he was called home. Michael's favorite pastime was riding motorcycles, something he enjoyed his entire life. He also loved to go to antique shops, garage sales and flea markets to pick up little trinkets to scatter all over his home. He was an accomplished musician and songwriter; he played trombone and keyboard and wrote more than a thousand original Worship songs. Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Debbie "Bebbo" (Liska) Mrasz; a daughter, Heidi (Robert) Baich; and four adoring granddaughters, who were the sunshine of his life, Reagan, Roxanne, Rosemary and Remi, all who affectionately knew Michael as their "PaPa." Michael is also survived by his father, Ed; three brothers, Andy, Eric and Eddy; two sisters, Amy and Judy; two nephews, Jesse and Johnny; five nieces, Melissa, Alexis, Anastasia, Katy and Emily; three brothers-in-law, Mark, David and Johnny; along with a congregation of faithful, loving and devoted friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Viola Kennedy, in December 2018; a sister-in-law, Mary Mrasz, in 2017; and a brother-in-law, Vinnie Makowski, in 2018. All funeral arrangements were handled privately and entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Condolences to the Mrasz family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
. Michael loved and served the Lord Jesus Christ with his entire being and he left a lasting legacy of strength and hope to all who knew him. "Be faithful until death, and I will give you the crown of life."