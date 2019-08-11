|
|
Michael P. Zeolla, 89, of Grayson, Ga., formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. He was born May 31, 1930, in Brackenridge, to the late Joseph and Libra Zeolla. Loving family includes his wife, Margaret (Peggy) Polczynski Zeolla, of Grayson, Ga.; stepdaughter, Diana Harbison Mangini, of Buford, Ga.; three sons, David (and Shawnee), of Moon Township, Dennis, of Florida, and Kevin, of Freeport; grandchildren, Roman Mangini, of Alpharetta, Ga., Ian Mangini, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Rachel Zeolla, of New York City, N.Y.; a brother, Nick, of Natrona Heights; and nephews, Allan, Gary, Joe, Bob and William. He was preceded in death by brothers, Louis and George. After graduating from Har-Brack High School, Mike served in the Navy and then graduated from Robert Morris College, in Pittsburgh, on the GI Bill. He worked as a Senior Accountant at Allegheny Ludlum, in Brackenridge, for 47 years. After retiring, Mike and Peggy enjoyed traveling to China, Argentina, Hawaii, Alaska, Portugal and various United States destinations, including annual extended stays in St. Augustine Beach, Fla. They also moved to Georgia, enabling them to be closer to their daughter and grandsons, and to enjoy warmer winters.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. TOM M. WAGES FUNERAL SERVICE LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mike's name to or your local Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019