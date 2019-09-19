|
Michael R. Gentile, 85, of New Kensington, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born April 11, 1934, in Pittsburgh, to the late Costanzo "Charles" and Maria DiDonna Gentile. Mr. Gentile grew up in Bloomfield and had lived in Penn Hills until moving to New Kensington in 1999. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. He was the owner/operator of M.R. Gentile Trucking Company in Plum for 61 years. He truly enjoyed working and also enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diana T. (Brochetti) Gentile; four children, Ben Anthony (Lynn) Gentile, of Delmont, Veronica Gentile, of Murrysville, Michael (Jacquie) Gentile Jr., of Indiana, Pa., and Diana L. Gentile, of New Kensington; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Sabrina and Luke Zottola and Ashley, Giaco, Donato and Angelo Gentile; and sister, Mary Blaner, of Oakmont. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Ernie and Albert Gentile.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., where prayers of transfer will be said at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Church. Interment with military honors by the Plum American Legion will follow in Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Monroeville.
The family suggests donations made in his name to The American Diabetes Association. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019