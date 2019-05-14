Michael Richard Schrecongost, 50, of Lower Burrell, died Friday, May 10, 2019. Born Jan. 18, 1969, in New Kensington, he was the son of Arthur and Josephine Kulick Schrecongost, who survive and live in Brookville, Pa. Mike was a 1987 graduate of Burrell High School. He was employed at Giant Eagle and was a radiologic technician at UPMC St. Margaret in Pittsburgh. He was Catholic by faith. Mike served in the Army as a medic during Operation Desert Storm. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, Art and Jo, he is survived by a daughter, Emily Schrecongost, of Natrona Heights, who he loved unconditionally; a sister, Deborah (Louis) Kupas, of Austintown, Ohio; a niece, Sarah; and a nephew, Jacob. Mike is also survived by several aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Ruthlee Eshenbaugh; and his paternal stepgrandfather, Charles Eshenbaugh; and his maternal grandparents, John and Ann Kulick.

All funeral services for Mike will be private at the convenience of his family. Burial will be in Riggs Cemetery at Richardsville, Pa. The CARLSON-SHUGARTS FUNERAL HOME INC. in Brockway is handling the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to a . Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 14, 2019