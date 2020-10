Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Ryan Lee Sipe, stillborn baby, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Stephine (Davis) and Michael Sipe; several brothers and sisters; and many other loving family members. Arrangements are by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.



