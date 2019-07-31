|
Michael W. "Mick" Eberhardt, formerly of Allegheny Township, son of William and Roberta Eberhardt, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, after a 21-month battle with glioblastoma (brain cancer). Mick was a 1986 graduate of Kiski Area High School and Penn State in 1990, where he majored in industrial and organizational psychology/business administration. Mick had been a resident of Waynesboro, Pa. for the last 30 years. He was an accomplished professional, and over the years was employed by Novartis, Amgen, and most recently by Astra Zenica Pharmaceuticals as an executive sales specialist in respiratory biologics. He was awarded numerous accolades throughout his highly successful career in the industry. He was an avid skier and enjoyed planning trips for himself and son, and for his friends and their sons, to Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and Montana. Mick is survived by his wife of 27 years, Dianne Mann Eberhardt; and their three children, Clayton, Madeline and Lillian. He is also survived by his parents, Roberta Eberhardt and companion, Dixon Lightcap and William Eberhardt and companion, Elaine Rust. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Leslie Eberhardt Baker, brother-in-law, John, and niece, Mia Baker; aunt, Karen Eberhardt Bailey; and brother-in-law, Lawne Bailey, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and uncle, Gerald, of France. There are also several cousins, nieces and nephews. Surviving Mick also are his mother-in-law, Joyce Mann; brother-in-law, David Mann; brothers-in-law John Helman and wife, Ruth and Robert Stouffer and wife, Sharon; and several nieces and nephews.
Private viewing only. Church service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Five Forks Brethren in Christ Church, Waynesboro, Pa. Arrangements are being made by GROVE-BOWERSOX FUNERAL HOME, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 31, 2019