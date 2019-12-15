|
Michaelette (Frena) Barcikowski, 69, of Milford, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer. She was born June 19, 1950, in Creighton, daughter of the late Michael and Josephine (Marciniak) Frena, and sister of the late Marilyn Frena. She is survived by beloved husband of 49 years, Thomas W. Barcikowski; daughter, Mandi (Dan) Cafasso, and son, Brant (Angela) Barcikowski, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; cherished grandchildren, Briley Cafasso, Joselyn Cafasso and Gavin Barcikowski; and sister, Marlene Landers, of Natrona Heights. Michaelette spent her life caring for others. She worked as a practice manager and medical assistant at Chillicothe Family Physicians for over 20 years and retired from her role as practice manager in 2012 from Adena Dermatology. She was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Milford, Ohio. She cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the HALLER FUNERAL HOME, 1661 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5890 Buckwheat Road, Milford, OH 45150, with the Rev. Michael Cordier as celebrant. Michaelette will be laid to rest at St. Andrew Cemetery, 5399 South Milford Road, Milford, OH 45140.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244, , 4540 Cooper Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242, or , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019