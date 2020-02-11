|
Michele L. "Shell" (Hazelett) Demharter, 66, of Natrona Heights, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, with her family by her side, after fighting a lengthy illness. Michele was born Tuesday, Jan. 26, 1954, in Natrona Heights, daughter of the late Orrie and Beverly (Graham) Hazelett. She graduated from Highlands High School in 1972. Michele met the love of her life on Feb. 9, 1973, and they were married Aug. 9, 1975. They adopted their daughter, Elizabeth Ann, in August 1984. When you first met Michele, you felt her warmth and love. She always knew how make someone feel special by her words and actions. Her family extended much further than those she was related to, and she touched the lives of many. Michele is most remembered for her love of children and loved to babysit her family and neighbors for 49 years. Her other interests included attending Penguins hockey games, crafting, vacationing at the beach and Williamsburg, and late-night shopping runs. She was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, Natrona Heights. She is survived by her devoted husband of 44 years, David A. Demharter, of Natrona Heights; loving daughter, Elizabeth (Yue) Chu, of Upper St. Clair, and grandsons, Alexander and Parker Chu; brother, Ralph (Cindy) Hazelett, of Natrona Heights; sister, Debra (Douglas) Henry, of Freeport; brother, Kenneth (Kathleen) Hazelett, of Sarver; brother-in-law, Paul (Sandra) Demharter, of Natrona Heights; and many cousins, nieces and nephews who all loved and adored her. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is the queen of our hearts who is loved beyond measure and is greatly missed. Family and friends are invited ?from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., ?1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held ?at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament, ?800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Burial will follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to: OLMBS School, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065.