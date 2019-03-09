Michele L. Pobicki, 58, of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at home, after battling cancer for a year. She was born Sept. 8, 1960, in Natrona Heights, to Margaret E. (Pettigrew) Pobicki, of Natrona Heights, and the late John J. Pobicki Jr. Michele lived most of her life in the AK Valley. She was a registered nurse for 25 years at Allegheny Valley, Allegheny General and Citizen's Hospital. Michele was of the Protestant faith and a graduate of North Brunswick Township High School in New Jersey and Citizens School of Nursing. Michele enjoyed quilting, traveling, marathon running and triathlons. Survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth M. (John) Tiedt, of South Butler, and Richelle J. (Jeffrey) Nagy, of Pensacola, Fla.; grandsons, Thomas Peiffer and Nathan Lees; and granddaughter, Stella Nagy. Also surviving are her siblings, Denise E. Pobicki, of Manahawkin, N.J., John (Susan) Pobicki, of Edison, N.J., and Natalie A. Markle, of Charlotte, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Saturday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Robert B. Walker officiating. Burial will be private.

