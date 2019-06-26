Michele Mary Rhoades, 72, of Washington Township, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at UMPC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born July 6, 1946, in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of the late Garold Avery Rhoades and Jane Marie (Shilling) Rhoades. On her paternal grandmother's side of the family, Michele was a descendant of Mayflower pilgrims William Bradford and John Alden. She resided in Ohio until a few years ago, when she moved to Pennsylvania to live with her niece, Mary Jo Knabb and husband, Jeffrey. While living in Ohio, Michele was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan who never missed a game. Michele enjoyed playing bingo, listening to oldies music (especially Nancy Sinatra and Elvis) and everything related to Mickey Mouse. She liked people watching and taking photos with her friends. She loved all animals, having Chihuahuas, birds and a pet rabbit. Michele grew especially fond of her niece's three dogs, who supplied her with ample kisses and often were her bed buddies. Survivors include a sister-in-law, Teresa Rhoades, of Parks Township; nieces, Mary Jo Knabb (Jeffrey), Susan Rhoades and Lisa Rhoades, all of Parks Township; and her many friends at West Haven Manor in Washington Township. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen R. Rhoades, in 2002, and Garold A. Rhoades Jr., in 2017.

Friends will be welcomed by her family from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, with the Rev. Gary J. Lyon officiating. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of 6 F/G UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh for their compassionate care in attending to Michele. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michele's memory to the Orphans of the Storm, 11878 PA-85, Kittanning, PA 16201, or to the . Condolences to the Rhoades family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.